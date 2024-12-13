Over 60 girls showcase skills at 8th AHC-PCB Girls' Cricket Cup

Islamabad witnessed a lively display of talent and determination as the Australian High Commission (AHC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hosted the 8th AHC-PCB Girls’ Cricket Cup, with support from Serena Hotels

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Islamabad witnessed a lively display of talent and determination as the Australian High Commission (AHC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hosted the 8th AHC-PCB Girls’ Cricket Cup, with support from Serena Hotels.

The event showcased how sports can inspire change and promote gender equality. The tournament brought together young players from four schools in Islamabad.

Over 60 girls participated, breaking societal barriers and demonstrating their skills on the cricket field. The week-long event culminated in a spirited final match, attended by Australia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins.

Ahead of the final game, PCB first-class coaches conducted an intensive five-day training camp. The initiative aimed to boost the girls’ cricketing abilities while building confidence that extends beyond the field. During the final, High Commissioner Hawkins praised the players for their energy and commitment.

“The enthusiasm of these young players is inspiring. Sport brings people together, fosters teamwork, and builds confidence. Cricket, in particular, is a shared passion between Australia and Pakistan, making this event a perfect opportunity to promote empowerment,” Hawkins said.

He emphasized that the tournament is about more than just playing cricket. “Every ball bowled and every catch taken is a step toward breaking boundaries, both on and off the field. Pakistan’s challenges require the full potential of its people, and that includes empowering women.”

Since its inception in 2016, the Australian High Commission’s girls’ cricket initiative has expanded from Islamabad to Lahore and Karachi.

What began as a single tournament has now grown into a nationwide platform, offering girls across Pakistan the chance to excel in cricket and life.

CEO of Serena Hotels, Aziz Boolani highlighted the broader impact of the event. “This platform provides young girls access to professional coaching and opportunities to develop their cricketing skills. It’s not just about nurturing future talent but also inspiring them to pursue their ambitions,” he said.

Boolani acknowledged the collaboration with AHC and PCB, which has been instrumental in turning this vision into reality.

Four schools participated in this year’s tournament: Mashal Model School Bari Imam, SOS Children’s Village H-11, Islamabad Model School for Girls F-6/1, and Islamabad Model School for Girls I-9/1. Each team brought a unique energy to the field, with the players proving that cricket can be a powerful tool for transformation.

The stands were filled with cheers as the girls showcased their skills during the matches. Beyond the competition, the event symbolized hope for a future where opportunities are equal for all.

The AHC-PCB Girls’ Cricket Cup reflects a broader commitment to fostering inclusivity and empowerment through sports. By breaking barriers and providing platforms for young girls, the initiative underscores the importance of addressing societal challenges through collaboration.

As the final match concluded and players celebrated their achievements, it became clear that this tournament was more than just a game. It is a movement that seeks to inspire a new generation of leaders, both on and off the field.