Open Menu

Over 60% Of French Concerned Over Security At 2024 Paris Olympics - Poll

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 04, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Over 60% of French Concerned Over Security at 2024 Paris Olympics - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Almost two-thirds of French fear that the government would not be able to ensure security at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the Elabe polling agency has found.

"The majority of French people believe that France will be unprepared to host the Olympic Games in terms of security (63%) and transport (58%)," the pollster said on Wednesday.

Another 50% said they believed France was ready to host tourists at the Olympics, while 49% said the contrary.

The poll also found that almost every other French person (48%) is indifferent toward the Olympic, while every third (32%) is skeptical. Only 20% said they felt enthusiastic about Paris hosting the summer games.

Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games will be held in the French capital from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Related Topics

France Paris July August Olympics From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5 ..

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Justice De ..

11 hours ago
 US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Pa ..

US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Passing Through Strait of Hormuz ..

11 hours ago
 Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military O ..

Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military Operation of ECOWAS in Niger - ..

11 hours ago
 Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj ..

Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj & Umrah Regulation Bills, 2023 ..

11 hours ago
Climate change, population growth, urbanization, p ..

Climate change, population growth, urbanization, placing strains on freshwater s ..

11 hours ago
 Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusiv ..

Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusive for differently-abled people ..

11 hours ago
 Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month go ..

Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month govt: PM

11 hours ago
 Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Ag ..

Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Again Add to Production Cuts

11 hours ago
 All parties expected to play role in strengthening ..

All parties expected to play role in strengthening LG system: Minister for Law a ..

11 hours ago
 Building high-quality infrastructure, enhancing re ..

Building high-quality infrastructure, enhancing regional integration priorities ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports