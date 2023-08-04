Over 60% of French Concerned Over Security at 2024 Paris Olympics - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Almost two-thirds of French fear that the government would not be able to ensure security at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the Elabe polling agency has found.

"The majority of French people believe that France will be unprepared to host the Olympic Games in terms of security (63%) and transport (58%)," the pollster said on Wednesday.

Another 50% said they believed France was ready to host tourists at the Olympics, while 49% said the contrary.

The poll also found that almost every other French person (48%) is indifferent toward the Olympic, while every third (32%) is skeptical. Only 20% said they felt enthusiastic about Paris hosting the summer games.

Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games will be held in the French capital from July 26 to August 11, 2024.