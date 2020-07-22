UrduPoint.com
Over 60% Of Japanese Want 2020 Olympics To Be Canceled Or Postponed Again - Poll

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 09:50 AM

Over 60% of Japanese Want 2020 Olympics to Be Canceled or Postponed Again - Poll

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Over 60 percent of Japanese nationals would prefer that the 2020 Summer Olympics be either canceled altogether or postponed once again for a later period, a fresh poll revealed.

In late March, the International Olympic Committee and the organizing committee of the 2020 Tokyo Games announced the postponement of the event to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The games are now scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021, while keeping the original name ” Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.

According to the survey conducted by NHK broadcaster, 31 percent of respondents believe that the Olympics must be canceled completely, while 35 percent of those polled would rather have them postponed for a later period. As much as 26 percent expressed support for the Olympics to be held as scheduled.

The survey was conducted from July 17 to 20by phone among 1,298 randomly selected Japanese nationals.

