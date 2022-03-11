Country's biggest-ever Punjab Mind Sports Masters 2022 will be organized under the aegis of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab here from tomorrow, Saturday at Nishtar Park Sports Complex

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Country's biggest-ever Punjab Mind Sports Masters 2022 will be organized under the aegis of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab here from tomorrow, Saturday at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

This was stated by Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti on Friday.

He said that over 600 male and female players will demonstrate their potential in the country's biggest-ever mind sports event to be organized with the collaboration of Punjab Chess Association. "The male and female players will compete in Open Men, Open Women, Men U-16, Open U-15 Boys, Men Unrated and Men Above-55 matches of Fide-rated Open Chess Championship".

Punjab Minister for Sports said that scrabble events will also be organized in Punjab Mind Sports Masters 2022. "Definitely, it will be the biggest ever chess tournament in the country's history," he added.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti further said that hefty cash prizes will be distributed among the successful male and female players. "We are quite confident to find several potential players of mind sports from this mega event".