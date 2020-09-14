UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 6,500 Runners Compete At Int'l Marathon In Lithuanian Capital Amid COVID-19

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 06:21 PM

Over 6,500 runners compete at int'l marathon in Lithuanian capital amid COVID-19

The two-day Vilnius Marathon 2020 ended on Sunday, gathering over 6,500 runners around the world. Starting at 8:30 a.m. local time, the event on Sunday features a full marathon, half-marathon and a 10km run, according to the organizers

VCILNIUS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The two-day Vilnius Marathon 2020 ended on Sunday, gathering over 6,500 runners around the world. Starting at 8:30 a.m. local time, the event on Sunday features a full marathon, half-marathon and a 10km run, according to the organizers.

Latvian runner Dmitrijs Serjogins finished the full marathon first in two hours, 19 minutes and 49 seconds.

Lithuanian runner Remigijus Kancys won the half marathon in one hour, five minutes and 47 seconds .

Kicking off on Saturday, the two-day event also included a 5km run, a 1km run, and a 0.2 km children's run.

International runners came from Britain, Germany, Argentina, Latvia, Finland, the Netherlands as well as other countries and regions.

First launched in 1990, the Vilnius International Marathon is held annually starting from 2004 with 2019 counting over 11,000 participants.

Related Topics

World Germany Marathon Vilnius Argentina Finland Latvia Netherlands Sunday 2019 2020 Event From

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council adopts public, pri ..

8 minutes ago

Russia reports 5,509 new COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths

8 minutes ago

ADQ launches &#039;Silal&#039; to enhance food and ..

23 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives outgoing Polish ambassador

23 minutes ago

Former Lahore High Court judge to hear Saleem Mali ..

28 minutes ago

Prime Minister's 1000 Grounds Project team reach H ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.