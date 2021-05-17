Over 80% of Japanese Nationals Support Canceling or Postponing Tokyo Olympics - Poll

Up to 83% of Japanese citizens support either canceling or postponing Tokyo Olympic Games that is scheduled to take place this year from July-August, according to the survey by Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun

According to the poll, only 14% of respondents support hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games, while 43% are in favor of their cancellation and 40% - their postponement.

Around 73% of respondents presume that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his government will not be able to ensure the safety that they promised during the games.

Among them, 53% support the Games' cancellation, while 40% are in favor of their postponement. As for those who believe that ensuring safety during the event is possible, about 42% think that Japan should host the Games later.

The poll shows that the government's popularity rating fell to 33%, while the share of those who criticize its policy increased to 47%.

The newspaper conducted the nationwide survey from May 15-16 via a phone interview of 1,527 eligible voters.