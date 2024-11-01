Over 800 players compete in Multan as 'Khailta Punjab' games begin

The 'Khailta Punjab' sports event was launched in Multan, bringing together more than 800 players from across the district

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The 'Khailta Punjab' sports event was launched in Multan, bringing together more than 800 players from across the district.

Under the supervision of District Sports Officer (DSO) Farooq Latif, the event kicked off with an impressive opening ceremony, showcasing Punjab government's dedication to youth development and physical well-being.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, former MNA Sheikh Muhammad Tariq Rasheed commended the initiative, highlighting the Punjab government’s commitment to providing a healthy environment for youth under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. He praised the Khailta Punjab program as a vital step towards youth empowerment, akin to previous initiatives like the laptop scheme, aimed at equipping young Pakistanis with essential tools for a bright future.

DSO Farooq Latif, joined by officials such as TSO Multan City Noor Khan Qaisrani, Sabahat Habib, and Safir Hussain Naqvi, welcomed distinguished guests, who interacted with the players and participated in a group photo.

Tariq Rasheed emphasized the need to encourage young people to step out of their homes and engage in physical activities.

Adding to the event’s lineup, the Multan Sports Gymnasium hosted a competitive badminton match, attended by former MPA Sultana Shaheen and Umar Farooq Bhatti, Coordinator of CM Punjab’s Complaint Cell. Shaheen and Bhatti expressed their pride in supporting events that foster Pakistan's future sports talent, affirming that these activities are critical for national pride.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s commitment to youth welfare continues to gain popularity, with PML-N members applauding her policies that aim to nurture future leaders. The Khailta Punjab program reinforces the provincial government's focus on creating opportunities for youth, setting a stage for them to achieve global recognition and make Pakistan proud.