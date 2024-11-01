Over 800 Players Compete In Multan As 'Khailta Punjab' Games Begin
Muhammad Rameez Published November 01, 2024 | 10:46 PM
The 'Khailta Punjab' sports event was launched in Multan, bringing together more than 800 players from across the district
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The 'Khailta Punjab' sports event was launched in Multan, bringing together more than 800 players from across the district.
Under the supervision of District Sports Officer (DSO) Farooq Latif, the event kicked off with an impressive opening ceremony, showcasing Punjab government's dedication to youth development and physical well-being.
In his remarks at the opening ceremony, former MNA Sheikh Muhammad Tariq Rasheed commended the initiative, highlighting the Punjab government’s commitment to providing a healthy environment for youth under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. He praised the Khailta Punjab program as a vital step towards youth empowerment, akin to previous initiatives like the laptop scheme, aimed at equipping young Pakistanis with essential tools for a bright future.
DSO Farooq Latif, joined by officials such as TSO Multan City Noor Khan Qaisrani, Sabahat Habib, and Safir Hussain Naqvi, welcomed distinguished guests, who interacted with the players and participated in a group photo.
Tariq Rasheed emphasized the need to encourage young people to step out of their homes and engage in physical activities.
Adding to the event’s lineup, the Multan Sports Gymnasium hosted a competitive badminton match, attended by former MPA Sultana Shaheen and Umar Farooq Bhatti, Coordinator of CM Punjab’s Complaint Cell. Shaheen and Bhatti expressed their pride in supporting events that foster Pakistan's future sports talent, affirming that these activities are critical for national pride.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s commitment to youth welfare continues to gain popularity, with PML-N members applauding her policies that aim to nurture future leaders. The Khailta Punjab program reinforces the provincial government's focus on creating opportunities for youth, setting a stage for them to achieve global recognition and make Pakistan proud.
Recent Stories
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue
Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad
Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister
Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister
Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory
Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..
Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab
2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release
Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms support for Kashmir cause
Kenya reintroduces tax reforms with new deputy president
Samples of wheat purchased from PASSCO sent to laboratory for testing
Governor Sindh raises Pakistan-Russia flags on Russia's people's unity day
More Stories From Sports
-
Najmul to lead Bangladesh against Afghanistan after South Africa mauling25 minutes ago
-
Conquerors, Strikers qualify for women's U19 final2 hours ago
-
Chairman PCB felicitates Pak team for victory against India in Hong Kong 6s2 hours ago
-
Khelta Punjab Games inaugurated at Dring Stadium5 hours ago
-
Kohli fails as India slump in chaotic 10 minutes in third Test5 hours ago
-
Kohli fails as India slump in chaotic 10 minutes in third Test5 hours ago
-
ATP members meet to discuss stories5 hours ago
-
PFF NC announces completion of Stephen Constantine’s contract5 hours ago
-
Uzair, Taha hit centuries; five-fers by Asghar, Awais and Shahid5 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia teams to play friendly match5 hours ago
-
Lahore, Multan set to host global blind cricket show6 hours ago
-
Zone-VI Whites win in Touchme Trophy U-15 inter zonal cricket tournament7 hours ago