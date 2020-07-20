UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Rs 27 Mln PSL 2020 Tickets Refunded

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 06:09 PM

Over Rs 27 mln PSL 2020 tickets refunded

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has returned over Rs 27 million to cricket fans in the first phase of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 ticket refunds

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has returned over Rs 27 million to cricket fans in the first phase of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 ticket refunds.

"Over 26,000 tickets were refunded in the first six days since the process started," Geo Super quoted a PCB official as saying.

"Around 25,539 tickets amounting to Rs 27,065,300 have been refunded so far," he said.

The PCB began its first phase of refunds on July 13 in which it covered refunds for matches that were washed out and held behind closed doors due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The first phase of ticket refunds would continue till August 5 while the second phase will commence on August 6 in which tickets of play-offs and the final will be refunded.

Related Topics

Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Pakistan Super League July August 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Emirates resumes flights to Stockholm from 1 Augus ..

11 minutes ago

PML-N, PPP agree to hold All Parties Conference af ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistani lawyer questions UK’s govt over 14-day ..

28 minutes ago

Hope Probe a milestone in UAE, Arab achievements: ..

41 minutes ago

Successful launch of Hope Probe reflects vision of ..

56 minutes ago

Macron Notes Progress in EU Talks, But Remains 'Ex ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.