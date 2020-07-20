Over Rs 27 mln PSL 2020 tickets refunded

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has returned over Rs 27 million to cricket fans in the first phase of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 ticket refunds

"Over 26,000 tickets were refunded in the first six days since the process started," Geo Super quoted a PCB official as saying.

"Around 25,539 tickets amounting to Rs 27,065,300 have been refunded so far," he said.

The PCB began its first phase of refunds on July 13 in which it covered refunds for matches that were washed out and held behind closed doors due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The first phase of ticket refunds would continue till August 5 while the second phase will commence on August 6 in which tickets of play-offs and the final will be refunded.