Over Rs 6 Mln Raised For COVID-19 Affectees: Aisam

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Over Rs six million has been raised by an auction of the sports memorabilia of top world athletes, including tennis stars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, to support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan.

The auction was arranged by Pakistan's tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq for his Stars Against Hunger campaign that saw several top sporting stars of the world coming forward to support the cause.

According to a private news channel, Aisam confirmed that over Rs six million have already been raised and the amount would be used to distribute ration among the needy people for next two months.

The tennis star said that Federer's shoes that he wore during 2011 Cincinnati Masters were auctioned for Rs three million while Nadal's shirt was picked by a tennis academy in Spain for €10,000.

Aisam's own signed shirt was auctioned for Rs 500,000 while two balls signed by cricket legend Wasim Akram were auctioned for Rs 600,000 and Rs 250,000 respectively.

The tennis star said that the remaining memorabilia, including Federer and Djokovic's shirt and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza's racket would be auctioned in due course of time.

