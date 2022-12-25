Over Two Dozen Injured in Stadium Stands Collapse in Egypt - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) At least 27 people were injured when the stands at an indoor stadium in the Egyptian city of 6th of October, located west of Cairo, collapsed, the Egyptian Ministry of Health informs.

"According to preliminary data, 27 people were hospitalized after the collapse of the stands at the Hassan Moustafa stadium in 6th of October City," the health ministry said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

None of the injuries are life-threatening, the ministry specified.

According to local media reports, the stands at the Hassan Moustafa sports Hall collapsed in the last minutes of a Saturday basketball game between teams from Cairo and Alexandria.