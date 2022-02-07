Overmars quits Ajax over 'inappropriate' messages to female colleagues

Former Dutch international Marc Overmars resigned as sporting director of Ajax after admitting sending a "series of inappropriate messages" to female colleagues, while Dutch football authorities Monday called on victims to come forward

The bombshell announcement on Sunday was greeted with shock in the Netherlands, with football commentators saying it would leave a large gap at the country's top football club.

It also came as the country was reeling from a similar scandal involving sexual abuse in one of its most popular tv talent shows, The Voice of Holland.

"We are shocked by the reports at Ajax and sympathise with all the victims," the Royal Dutch Football Federation (KNVB) said.

"As the largest sports association in the Netherlands, we are aware that, unfortunately, power relations can also play a role in the workplace in the sports world," it said in a statement.

"We would like to say to all victims of transgressive behaviour: please report, no matter how difficult it is," the KNVB said.

The 48-year-old Overmars, who won the Champions League with Ajax in 1995 before going on to play for Arsenal and Barcelona, late Sunday said he was "ashamed" of his behaviour.

"I am ashamed. Last week I was confronted with reports about my behaviour and how this has come across to others," the 86-time international said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, I didn't realise that I was crossing the line with this, but that was made clear to me in recent days. I suddenly felt enormous pressure. I apologise." He added: "This behaviour is unacceptable. I now see that too. But it's too late. I see no other option but to leave Ajax. This also has a major impact on my private situation. That is why I ask everyone to leave me and my family alone." Overmars had been in his post at Ajax since the summer of 2012 and recently penned a contract extension until 2026.

In his time as part of the backroom staff, Ajax made the Champions League semi-finals in 2019 and final of the Europa League in 2017.

In his playing career, he represented the Netherlands at four major tournaments -- the 1994 and 1998 World Cups and 2000 and 2004 European championships.