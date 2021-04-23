Overseas club cricket helps in bowlers development: Asif

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Asif believes playing club cricket overseas helped in the development of young players saying patience was lacking in many modern-day bowlers.

"I learnt a lot when playing club cricket in England. I always recommend playing club cricket overseas to young bowlers as it really does help in your development. I feel that too many of the young Pakistani bowlers of today are pampered and miss out on their development by not playing club cricket in the United Kingdom," he said in an interview to Wisden Cricket Magazine as quoted by Pakpassion.net.

Asif said his philosophy as a bowler always was that if you don't quickly work out a batsman, then he will work you out very soon. "You always have to be one step ahead of the batsman to outsmart him. I enjoyed the challenge that the likes of Virender Sehwag and Adam Gilchrist presented and whilst I knew that they had the ability to play incredible shots and could hit me around a bit, the fact was that I had that knowledge and self-belief that sooner or later I would get them out.

"Patience was important to me as a bowler and that is something that I feel is lacking in many modern-day bowlers. They want to bowl six magic deliveries an over, forgetting that you have to set-up a batsman and sometimes lull them into a false sense of security, and then strike when the batsman least expects it," he said.

Asif said these days he plays club cricket around the world. "I've played in Norway and more recently I've been playing in the United States. I'm available to play club cricket wherever teams want my services and I also do some coaching during those tournaments. I get a sense of joy and satisfaction teaching young cricketers about the art of pace-bowling.

"I plan to open a Cricket Academy in the United States with my friend Gurtej Singh who is keen to develop cricket in America and who has been hosting tournaments for several years out there. Let's see what the future holds, I'm not someone who plans long-term, but coaching and working with young cricketers in an academy environment is something that I really enjoy," he said.

Asif said when he look back at his career, despite the ban, whatever he achieved as a cricketer makes him proud. "I want fans to always remember me as a thinking-bowler, with skill and intelligence, who fully tested batsmen. I get great joy and satisfaction from the fact that young swing bowlers still watch my videos for inspiration and for coaching tips. What really makes me very happy is when young bowlers approach me and say that what they really hope for in their career is to one day be able to bowl like me," he said.