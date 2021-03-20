Overseas fans banned from Tokyo Olympics over virus: organisers

Overseas fans will be barred from this year's pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics because of ongoing coronavirus concerns, organisers announced Saturday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Overseas fans will be barred from this year's pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics because of ongoing coronavirus concerns, organisers announced Saturday.

"In order to give clarity to ticket holders living overseas and to enable them to adjust their travel plans at this stage, the parties on the Japanese side have come to the conclusion that they will not be able to enter into Japan at the time of the Olympic and Paralympic Games," the Tokyo 2020 organising body said in a statement.

The International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee "fully respect and accept this conclusion", the statement added.