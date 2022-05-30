UrduPoint.com

Overseas Pakistani Cricketers Shine In European Cricket Series

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Overseas Pakistani cricketers of Albi Zalmi Club (part of Global Zalmi) made the country proud

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022) Pakistani cricketers made country & Zalmi Family Proud as Alby Zalmi became Champions of European Cricket Series title.
Albi Zalmi defeated Bo Trika Club by 20 runs in the final played at Stockholm, Sweden
In the rain-affected final, Alby Zalmi batted first and scored 94 runs for the loss of four wickets.

Ismail Zia (39) and Raheel Khan (20) were the standout batsmen.
Mir Afzal bolwed a match winning spell & took 4 key wickets with a hattrick.
Alby Zalmi reaches knockout stage of European Cricket League series after winning remarkable eight matches in a row.


Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi congratulated Alby Zalmi
and said their brilliant performance made Pakistan & Global Zalmi Family proud.

