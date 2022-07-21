UrduPoint.com

Overseas Warriors Hold Trials For KPL Season-II

Muhammad Rameez Published July 21, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Overseas Warriors hold trials for KPL season-II

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Kashmir Premier League (KPL) franchise Overseas Warriors organized trials for the second season of the league at Northern cricket Ground Islamabad on Wednesday wherein over 150 Kashmiri and non-Kashmiri players participated.

The trials were conducted in an impressive manner as the players showed the essence of batting and bowling, said a press release.

Overseas Warriors owner Jahanzeb Alam and Rashid Alam, batting mentor Imran Farhat, Brand Ambassador Muammar Rana, Manager Cricket Operations Raja Mubeen, CEO Northern Cricket Association Najeeb Sadiq, Member Northern Cricket Association Ayshan Abdul Sami and others were present.

Jahanzeb Alam said that the purpose of these trials was to provide better opportunities to young players across the country, especially in Kashmir.

Related Topics

Cricket Islamabad Young Rashid Imran Farhat Premier League

Recent Stories

Durrani inaugurates Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi's 1 ..

Durrani inaugurates Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi's 1292nd Urs

1 hour ago
 Attaullah Tarar denies PTI's allegations

Attaullah Tarar denies PTI's allegations

1 hour ago
 Available resources to be utilized to improve drai ..

Available resources to be utilized to improve drainage, sanitation in Kemari: Ad ..

1 hour ago
 Govt to conduct general elections in 2023: Dastgir ..

Govt to conduct general elections in 2023: Dastgir

1 hour ago
 Commissioner emphasizes fully implementing code of ..

Commissioner emphasizes fully implementing code of conduct during LG polls

1 hour ago
 DC Duki chairs meeting to review damages caused by ..

DC Duki chairs meeting to review damages caused by rains

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.