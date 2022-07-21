Overseas Warriors hold trials for KPL season-II

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Kashmir Premier League (KPL) franchise Overseas Warriors organized trials for the second season of the league at Northern cricket Ground Islamabad on Wednesday wherein over 150 Kashmiri and non-Kashmiri players participated.

The trials were conducted in an impressive manner as the players showed the essence of batting and bowling, said a press release.

Overseas Warriors owner Jahanzeb Alam and Rashid Alam, batting mentor Imran Farhat, Brand Ambassador Muammar Rana, Manager Cricket Operations Raja Mubeen, CEO Northern Cricket Association Najeeb Sadiq, Member Northern Cricket Association Ayshan Abdul Sami and others were present.

Jahanzeb Alam said that the purpose of these trials was to provide better opportunities to young players across the country, especially in Kashmir.