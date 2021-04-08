UrduPoint.com
Owen Farrell Confirmed As Saracens Captain

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:58 PM

Owen Farrell confirmed as Saracens captain

Owen Farrell has been confirmed as Saracens captain on a permanent basis to fill the vacancy created by Brad Barritt's exit from the London club

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Owen Farrell has been confirmed as Saracens captain on a permanent basis to fill the vacancy created by Brad Barritt's exit from the London club.

England skipper Farrell has made more than 200 Saracens appearances since his club debut in 2008 and will lead the side as they seek to make an immediate return to the top-flight Premiership following their relegation for salary-cap breaches.

"Owen has been at the heart of the Saracens project from a young age and his leadership has been key to any success we have had," Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said on Thursday.

"Owen cares deeply about the club and his team-mates. He has a unique ability to inspire those around him, both by what he does and what he says.

"He is thoughtful, insightful and modest, but at his core he's a competitor who will never stop trying to improve. He pushes everyone here to be better."Farrell has recovered from the concussion he suffered playing for England against Ireland in the Six Nations and is expected to lead Saracens in Sunday's clash with Bedford.

