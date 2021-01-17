UrduPoint.com
Ozil Confirms Fenerbahce Move In Turkish TV Interview

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 10:10 PM

Ozil confirms Fenerbahce move in Turkish TV interview

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Mesut Ozil confirmed on Sunday that he was leaving Arsenal for Turkish team Fenerbahce after being frozen out for months at the Gunners.

"I'm very happy, very excited. God has given me the chance to wear the Fenerbahce shirt. I will wear it with pride and give everything for the team," Ozil said in an interview with Turkish television channel NTV.

