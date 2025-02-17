Pace ace Haris Rauf available for selection for ICC Champions Trophy opener

Open Menu

Ace fast bowler Haris Rauf has said that he felt comfortable during the fielding and bowling practice on Monday and was available for selection for Pakistan's opening match against New Zealand in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Stadium, Karachi on February 19 (Wednesday)

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Ace fast bowler Haris Rauf has said that he felt comfortable during the fielding and bowling practice on Monday and was available for selection for Pakistan's opening match against New Zealand in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Stadium, Karachi on February 19 (Wednesday).

Haris Rauf had left the field early after bowling 6.3 overs against New Zealand in the first match of the tri-nation series at the Gaddafi Stadium after he felt discomfort in his ribs. He did not take part in the remainder of the series and rested as per advice of the PCB medical panel.

Pakistan team spent good time in bowling and batting practice at the Oval Ground of the PCB's Hanif Muhammad High Performance Center, Karachi on Monday afternoon. The cricketers also participated in exercise drills.

Haris Rauf bowled at full throttle during the nets and looked confident to spearhead Pakistan bowling attack against New Zealand in the opening match of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Stadium Karachi.

When asked about Virat Kohli by the journalists, the speed merchant said, "We have played quite good cricket against Indian batter Virat Kohli and enjoy good bonding with one of the modern day batting greats. I enjoy bowling against him and learn from his as well."

To a question, Haris Rauf said the current team had a burning desire to win an ICC events, adding that they had made to the finals and semi-final of ICC events as well as the Asia Cup in the recent past but there was nothing like recording a trophy against your name. "We have together as a group for quite good time and wish to be remembered as the ones who won an ICC event for the country," he responded.

