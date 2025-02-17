Pace Ace Haris Rauf Available For Selection For ICC Champions Trophy Opener
Muhammad Rameez Published February 17, 2025 | 10:39 PM
Ace fast bowler Haris Rauf has said that he felt comfortable during the fielding and bowling practice on Monday and was available for selection for Pakistan's opening match against New Zealand in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Stadium, Karachi on February 19 (Wednesday)
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Ace fast bowler Haris Rauf has said that he felt comfortable during the fielding and bowling practice on Monday and was available for selection for Pakistan's opening match against New Zealand in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Stadium, Karachi on February 19 (Wednesday).
Haris Rauf had left the field early after bowling 6.3 overs against New Zealand in the first match of the tri-nation series at the Gaddafi Stadium after he felt discomfort in his ribs. He did not take part in the remainder of the series and rested as per advice of the PCB medical panel.
Pakistan team spent good time in bowling and batting practice at the Oval Ground of the PCB's Hanif Muhammad High Performance Center, Karachi on Monday afternoon. The cricketers also participated in exercise drills.
Haris Rauf bowled at full throttle during the nets and looked confident to spearhead Pakistan bowling attack against New Zealand in the opening match of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Stadium Karachi.
When asked about Virat Kohli by the journalists, the speed merchant said, "We have played quite good cricket against Indian batter Virat Kohli and enjoy good bonding with one of the modern day batting greats. I enjoy bowling against him and learn from his as well."
To a question, Haris Rauf said the current team had a burning desire to win an ICC events, adding that they had made to the finals and semi-final of ICC events as well as the Asia Cup in the recent past but there was nothing like recording a trophy against your name. "We have together as a group for quite good time and wish to be remembered as the ones who won an ICC event for the country," he responded.
Recent Stories
RTA unvels fourth-generation traditional Abras to enhance marine transport netwo ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of IDEX in Abu Dhabi
Pace ace Haris Rauf available for selection for ICC Champions Trophy opener
EDGE, Kintsugi Holding, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority partner to enhance inn ..
Nahyan bin Zayed visits National Guard Command's stand at IDEX 2025
High level WB delegation visits Benazir One Window Center in Islamabad
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq reiterates Kashmir' ..
Fresh western disturbance to bring rain, snowfall to J&K on Feb 20
Mohammed bin Rashid visits Gulfood 2025
95% water supply in Islamabad allocated to urban area, senate body told
Tawazun Council: Completion of more than 14 R&D projects in defence manufacturin ..
UAE hosts Strategic Financial Dialogue with Russia to strengthen financial, inve ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Pace ace Haris Rauf available for selection for ICC Champions Trophy opener2 minutes ago
-
Sajjad, Asif, Sajjad move in knockout round of Asian Men Snooker C’ship13 minutes ago
-
Virat Kohli finds a way around BCCI's dietary restrictions on overseas tours2 hours ago
-
Haris Rauf expresses optimism about achieving good results in ICC Champions Trophy 20253 hours ago
-
PCP's sports gala concludes with thrilling cricket final4 hours ago
-
Shaheed Benazir Bhutto National Throw Ball Championship kicks off in Sukkur4 hours ago
-
Annual Sports Day of Sadiq Public School held7 hours ago
-
U23 World Squash winners to qualify for PSA World C’ships7 hours ago
-
Shooting Gala's closing ceremony held7 hours ago
-
Pakistan team dominates Asian Taekwondo C’ships5 hours ago
-
Allardice felicitates PCB on return of ICC mega event to Pakistan after 29 years4 hours ago
-
Champions Trophy set for liftoff after India-Pakistan row, boycott calls4 hours ago