UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paceman Thakur Replaces Kumar In India ODI Squad

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 01:18 PM

Paceman Thakur replaces Kumar in India ODI squad

The Indian cricket board on Saturday named paceman Shardul Thakur as replacement for the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the upcoming one-day international series against the West Indies

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :The Indian cricket board on Saturday named paceman Shardul Thakur as replacement for the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the upcoming one-day international series against the West Indies.

Kumar, 29, was rested after he complained of pain in his groin following the third and final Twenty20 international in Mumbai on Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

"He underwent an ultrasound scan conducted by a specialist and the BCCI medical team found that his hernia symptoms have resurfaced," it said.

A specialist opinion will now be sought and his management plan will be decided accordingly, the statement added.

Kumar has been beset by injuries over the last few seasons.

He battled a lower-back injury through most of 2018 and was sidelined during the round-robin stage of the World Cup with a hamstring strain.

Earlier this week, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the series after sustaining a deep cut to his left knee.

India, who won the T20 series 2-1, will play the first of the three ODIs on Sunday in Chennai followed by games on December 18 (Visakhapatnam) and December 22 (Cuttack).

India's squad for ODIs: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

Related Topics

India Cricket Injured Mumbai T20 World Board Of Control For Cricket In India Cuttack Chennai Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami Manish Pandey Shreyas Iyer Rishabh Pant Mayank Agarwal Shardul Thakur Kuldeep Yadav Deepak Chahar Yuzvendra Chahal December Sunday 2018

Recent Stories

Lawyers visit PIC with flowers to express good-wil ..

14 minutes ago

“No criminality in  £190 million deal,” Govt ..

28 minutes ago

UK May Refuse to Extradite Wikileaks Founder to US ..

3 minutes ago

Kamyab Jawan Programme accommodates minority's you ..

3 minutes ago

PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme to ensure socio-econom ..

2 minutes ago

Australia take huge lead against New Zealand in fi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.