Pacer Hasan Ali fails to recover from back pain

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Fast bowler Hasan Ali has failed to recover from back pain and his participation in the ongoing National T20 Cup in Faisalabad hangs in balance.

"He is still nursing pain in his back and has not yet recovered fully to take part in the competitive cricket," sources in the National Cricket academy here where the bowler is under treatment, said on Wednesday.

They said at the moment, Hasan was not taking part in gym training and bowling practice and the experts were reviewing his condition after every two days.

"There is no improvement in his condition and he still needs treatment and rehabilitation," the sources said.

Hasan missed out Pakistan's one day and T20 home series against Sri Lanka due to the same back problem. The latest condition of the pace bowler has also put a question mark on his availability for Pakistan's next month tour to Australia for a T20 series of three matches and two Test matches.