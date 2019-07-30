UrduPoint.com
Pacer Naseem Shah Aims To Comeback In Upcoming Asia Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 31 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 06:08 PM

Pacer Naseem Shah aims to comeback in upcoming Asia Cup

Pacer Naseem Shah deems to make a comeback in the upcoming Asia Cup scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka from September 5 to 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Pacer Naseem Shah deems to make a comeback in the upcoming Asia Cup scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka from September 5 to 14.

Naseem, who was ruled out of the 2019 Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to a back injury he sustained while bowling in a camp at the National cricket academy in Lahore, said for now, I have set focus on the upcoming Asia Cup this year and the next year's ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, said a press release issued here.

"Former New Zealand fast-bowler Shane bond was my ideal bowler. People say that I have a similar bowling action like him, which I take as a compliment. My objective is to play for Pakistan and serve my country in all three formats of the game," he said.

Naseem, who was replaced by Mohammad Hasnain in the Quetta Gladiators squad for PSL, recalled that it was one of the saddest days of his life when he suffered injury and was out of PSL.

"I want to thank the Quetta Gladiators management, who despite my injury carried me along with them for PSL," he said.

"Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed's pep talk acted as a catalyst for me. He explained to me that injuries are part and parcel of a cricketer's life. The atmosphere in the Quetta Gladiators dugout was absolutely fantastic, where the greats of the game like Sir Viv Richards, Dwayne Bravo and Moin Khan were present to pass on the knowledge and share their experiences with the youngsters," he said.

Naseem said Usman Shinwari's example was a motivation for him. "Shinwari who suffered a stress fracture in his back after announcing his arrival in the series against Sri Lanka in the UAE in 2017 encouraged me to make a comeback," he said.

Naseem also lauded National Cricket Academy (NCA) staff saying the management and coaches took great care of him. "Director academies Mudassar Nazar, gave me examples of other fast-bowlers who went through the same patch. It let me know, there is light at the other side of the tunnel," he said.

