Pacer Naseem Shah Joins Gloucestershire

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 11, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Pacer Naseem Shah joins Gloucestershire

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Gloucestershire engaged Pakistani pace bowler Naseem Shah for the "first few months" of the 2022 season, BBC reported on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old right-armer made his debut for Pakistan in 2019 and played nine Test matches so far.

Against Sri Lanka in December 2019, he became the second youngest bowler in history to take a five-wicket haul in a Test innings, claiming 5-31.

Shah will be available to play in all formats up until the end of group stage of the T20 Vitality Blast.

"I'm extremely happy to be joining Gloucestershire and can't wait to experience playing in English cricket for the first time," Shah said.

"I'm excited for what we can achieve as a team next season and will use all my skills to help Gloucestershire challenge for silverware across all formats."Shah is Gloucestershire's fifth signing since the end of the 2021 season following Marcus Harris, Ajeet Singh Dale, Paul van Meekeren and Zafar Gohar.

