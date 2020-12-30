Pacer Shaheen Afridi will remain under observation for next 48 hours

(@fidahassanain)

A ball hit at the back of his helmet when he tried to duck inside, expecting that the ball would fly over him.

CHRISTCHURCH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2020) Pakistan’s fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been cleared by Pakistan cricket Board’s (PCB) medical panel after he was got hit on the helmet during the final day of the first Test against New Zealand.

But the player would be kept under observation for the next 48 hours.

A ball hit at the back of the helmet as Shahreen was trying to duck inside during the bowling of New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner.

The ball didn’t rise as much as it was expected by the player and he was hit.

The medical board conducted his mandatory concussion test soon after the incident. The player, however, preferred to stay on the crease despite that he had the option of a concussion substitute that moment.

New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 101 runs and took 1-0 lead in two-match Test series. Fawad Alam played excellent and did century but his century could not save Pakistan from losing the first Test match.

The second test match will be played tomorrow in Christchurch and Pakistan team will leave soon for the city.

The match will start on January 3 but Pakistan will train on Janauary 2 and 2 in Christchurch.

It may be mentioned here that Waqar Younish—the bowling coach of Pakistan—will return home and would not take part in the tour as he was allowed to leave the team just to spend time with family back in Pakistan. He could not see his family for last six months.