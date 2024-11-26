Pacers put Sialkot ahead on day 1 in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Sialkot had a productive day against Peshawar after they closed the first day with 74 runs on the board in 20.3 overs before bowling them out for 171 in the triangular stage of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Sialkot had a productive day against Peshawar after they closed the first day with 74 runs on the board in 20.3 overs before bowling them out for 171 in the triangular stage of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at the Abbottabad cricket Stadium, Abbottabad.

After Peshawar opted to bat first, only No.4 batter, Ubaidullah (35, 44b, 8x4s) managed to cross 30-run mark as wickets tumbled regularly. Peshawar had lost half their side for 93 runs before the last five wickets added 78 runs combined.

Test fast bowler Mohammad Ali returned figures of 16.1-7-35-4, while he was backed up by former Pakistan U19 pacer Awais Ali who also snapped four wickets for 73 runs in 15 overs.

Shoaib Akhtar picked up two wickets.

In turn, Sialkot’s opening batters, Azan Awais (38 not out, 63b, 6x4s) and Ashir Mehmood (31 not out, 61b, 5x4s) put on unbeaten 74 runs in 20.3 overs when the stumps were drawn early due to bad light. Sialkot will begin the day two with a 97-run first innings deficit and ten wickets in hand.

Scores in brief (Day 1 of 4): Peshawar 171 all out, 46.1 overs (Ubaidullah 35, Zubair Khan 23, Mohammad Amir Khan 21, Abuzar Tariq 20; Mohammad Ali 4-35, Awais Ali 4-73, Shoaib Akhtar 2-50) Sialkot 74-0, 20.3 overs (Azan Awais 38 not out, Ashir Mehmood 31 not out).