Packers Beat Miami To Boost NFL Playoff Hopes While Rams Romp

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 26, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown while Green Bay defenders intercepted three passes in the fourth quarter in a 26-20 NFL victory on Sunday at Miami.

The triumph lifts the Packers to 7-8, level with Seattle and Detroit and one-half game behind Washington for the final NFC playoff berth.

Green Bay picked off Miami's Tua Tagovailoa to set up field goals of 28 and 26 yards by Mason Crosby and a final Packers interception by Rasul Douglas in the dying seconds sealed their third victory in a row.

"A special day for us. Our defense came up and played outstanding," Rodgers said. "We were down 20-10 and scored the last 16 points. Offensively we struggled in the red zone. But this was special." The Dolphins suffered their fourth consecutive defeat and fell to 8-7, clinging to the last AFC playoff berth by a single game over four rivals with two games remaining.

Green Bay was aided with Saturday losses by Detroit, Seattle and Washington.

"Everything we needed to happen this weekend happened," Rodgers said. "I'm really proud of our team. We found a way to win and the way our defense stepped up the last few drives was outstanding." The Packers finish with home games in frigid Green Bay against Detroit and Minnesota, who play in enclosed venues.

"Couple of dome teams coming in," Rodgers noted. "It has been cold up in Green Bay." In a matchup of teams eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Rams routed visiting Denver 51-14.

Cam Akers carried 23 times for 118 yards and three touchdowns while Baker Mayfield completed 24 of 28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns for the Rams, who had four interceptions in the romp.

"When you are able to run the ball like that, everything works," said Mayfield.

Tampa Bay will play later at Arizona with the Buccaneers (6-8) needing a road victory to stay ahead of Carolina and New Orleans in the NFC South division.

