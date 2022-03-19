UrduPoint.com

Padovani The Hero As Italy Upset Wales To End Six Nations Losing Streak

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 19, 2022 | 11:36 PM

Edoardo Padovani was Italy's hero with a last-minute try as the Azzurri ended their seven-year wait for a win in the Six Nations with a dramatic 22-21 victory away to Wales on Saturday

In their final match of the 2022 competition, it seemed the Azzurri were about to be condemned to a 37th successive loss in the tournament as reigning champions Wales led 21-15 heading into the 79th minute.

But a brilliant break-out and well-timed pass by full-back Ange Capuozzo led to a try for wing Edoardo Padovani, who had the presence of mind to go under the posts to make the conversion easier for Paolo Garbisi.

And the fly-half then made no mistake with the final kick of the game to spark joyous scenes among Italy's players and fans at the Principality Stadium as the Azzurri celebrated their first win in the Six Nations since a 22-19 success away to Scotland in 2015.

