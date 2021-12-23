PAF and Wapda cruise into final of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Volleyball Tournament

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Wapda stormed into the final of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Volleyball Tournament after winning their respective semifinals comprehensively on the third day of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games Volleyball Tournament at Gymnasium Hall Divisional Sports Complex, Dera Ghazi Khan on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Wapda stormed into the final of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Volleyball Tournament after winning their respective semifinals comprehensively on the third day of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games Volleyball Tournament at Gymnasium Hall Divisional Sports Complex, Dera Ghazi Khan on Thursday.

Divisional Sports Officer DG Khan Atta ur Rehman, District education Officer Siraj ud Din, Director DGPR Raheem Talib, Deputy Director DGPR Junaid Jatoi, Assistant Director Raeesur Rehman, several officers of different departments and other prominent personalities of the region were also present on this occasion, said the information made available here.

Meanwhile, Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan has congratulated Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Wapda teams for booking a place in the final of the grand event. "The teams of PAF and Wapda exhibited wonderful performance in their respective semifinals and did not allow their opponents to settle down in any stage of their matches," he added.

He expressed the hope that sports lovers of South Punjab will witness thrilling encounter between two best teams of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games Volleyball Tournament.

A large number of male and female students of different schools and colleges also watched the exciting volleyball matches of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games Volleyball Tournament being organized under the auspices of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab.

The 3rd/4th position match will be played between South Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa teams in the morning followed by title clash between Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Wapda teams.

In the first semifinal match, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) thrashed South Punjab by a big margin of 3-0 and with a score of 25-15, 25-23 and 28-26. PAF won the first set quite comfortably but South Punjab players revived their confidence and offered a strong resistance in the second and third sets but unfortunately they could not change the fate of the match.

The second semifinal match was played between Wapda and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 3-0. Wapda dominated the proceedings right from the beginning and won the match by a score of 25-13, 25-22and 25-17. Though Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost the match by 3-0 but they managed to give tough timeto their strong opponents in the second set.