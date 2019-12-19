UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAF At Top On Day One Of 14 Korean Ambassador National Taekwondo C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 09:20 PM

PAF at top on day one of 14 Korean Ambassador National Taekwondo C'ship

Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) athletes claimed two gold and one bronze medal to finish at top on the day first of the 14 Korean Ambassador National Taekwondo Championship at Amir Khan Boxing Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) athletes claimed two gold and one bronze medal to finish at top on the day first of the 14 Korean Ambassador National Taekwondo Championship at Amir Khan Boxing Hall, Pakistan sports Complex here on Thursday.

In Poomsae competitions of Male Creative category PAF's Shahzad Ali took first position to claim gold, while Ehsan Ashraf of Pakistan Army finished second to take silver medal. Abdul Qayyum of Railways and Nabeel Kiyani of WAPDA ended third and fourth, respectively to earn bronze medals.

In Mix Team event, Pakistan Army's Shahbaz, Usman, Ehsan, Usman Butt and Mehun Nisa won gold medal, while WAPDA's Sumaira, Nabeel, Pervaiz, Ghufran and Nabeel Kiyani took silver. PAF's Ali Hassan, Shahbaz, Adil, Emaan and Shahzad Ali won bronze medal. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's athletes also won bronze medal in Mix Team Creative event.

In Female Creative event, PAF's Tanzeela grabbed gold, while Army's Mehrun Nisa took silver. Sindh's Zara Shafi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Omama, who finished third and fourth, respectively earned bronze medals.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Sports WAPDA Male Nabeel Gold Silver Bronze Event Top Boxing

Recent Stories

Delegation of British Council calls on DIG Operati ..

6 minutes ago

Japanese Prosecutors Raid Lawmaker's Office Over L ..

6 minutes ago

Armed Forces are an organized institution and its ..

6 minutes ago

IFC delegation calls on Asad Umar

6 minutes ago

Masood urges youth to foil Indian conspiracies aga ..

1 hour ago

Senior Russian Lawmaker Calls Estonia's Threats Ag ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.