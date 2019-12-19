Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) athletes claimed two gold and one bronze medal to finish at top on the day first of the 14 Korean Ambassador National Taekwondo Championship at Amir Khan Boxing Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex here on Thursday

In Poomsae competitions of Male Creative category PAF's Shahzad Ali took first position to claim gold, while Ehsan Ashraf of Pakistan Army finished second to take silver medal. Abdul Qayyum of Railways and Nabeel Kiyani of WAPDA ended third and fourth, respectively to earn bronze medals.

In Mix Team event, Pakistan Army's Shahbaz, Usman, Ehsan, Usman Butt and Mehun Nisa won gold medal, while WAPDA's Sumaira, Nabeel, Pervaiz, Ghufran and Nabeel Kiyani took silver. PAF's Ali Hassan, Shahbaz, Adil, Emaan and Shahzad Ali won bronze medal. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's athletes also won bronze medal in Mix Team Creative event.

In Female Creative event, PAF's Tanzeela grabbed gold, while Army's Mehrun Nisa took silver. Sindh's Zara Shafi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Omama, who finished third and fourth, respectively earned bronze medals.