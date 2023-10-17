PAF, Balochistan, Wapda, Mari Petroleum win matches in National Hockey C’ship

Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 17, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Balochistan, Wapda and Mari Petroleum Corporation earned victories in the 67th National Hockey Championship, at the Lt. Gen. Ashfaq Nadeem Hockey Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Balochistan, Wapda and Mari Petroleum Corporation earned victories in the 67th National Hockey Championship, at the Lt. Gen. Ashfaq Nadeem Hockey Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

In the first match, PAF defeated Punjab A by 3-1. For PAF, Mushtaq, Mohsin, and Abdusattar scored one goal each while Bilal Akram scored the lone goal for Punjab A. Anwar Hussain International, Irfan Tahir, and Abdul Sattar supervised this match. Captain Usman, General Manager Legal Army Welfare Trust, was the special guest for the match.

In the second match, Balochistan A beat Gilgit-Baltistan by 2-0. Both goals were scored by Usman. Imran Naqvi, Manager Finance A WTT, was the chief guest for this match.

Umpires Muhammad Salim, Wasim, and Shahzeb Khan supervised this match. Muhammad Faheem Qureshi, Director NAB Islamabad, was the special guest for the match.

Wapda outplayed Balochistan B by 10-0 in the third match. Tauseeq and Abdul Rahman scored two goals each for Wapda while Umpires Rizwan Asad and Malik Irfan supervised the match.

In the fourth match Mari Petroleum Corporation downed Punjab B by 10-0. Naveed Alam and Sufyan scored two goals each for Mari Petroleum Corporation, while Arbaz Ali Anwar, Hasher, and Rehan Butt each scored one goal. Officers Ali Bilal and Zahid Hameed supervised this match.

Meanwhile the fifth match between Sindh A and Port Qasim ended in a 1-1 draw. Sindh’s AK Mohammad Nauman was declared player of the match.

