PAF Blue Wins Polo Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Blue won the 28th Chief of Air Staff Challenge Cup Polo Tournament, played here Islamabad Polo Club on Sunday.

PAF Blue defeated Asean Kalabagh with four and half goals to three goals in the final.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff PAF, who was the chief guest on the occasion gave away prizes amongst the players and awarded the CAS Challenge Polo Cup to the winning team.

The first chakkar ended without any goal.

However, Asean Kalabagh managed to take the lead in the 2nd chakkar, when the National player Raja Sami scored two consecutive goals. Hamza Mawaz kept the match alive by scoring first goal for the PAF Blue. No team could score in the 3rd chakkar.

Haider Asad scored a goal for Asean Kalabagh in the 4th chakkar but PAF Blue came back in the match courtesy two goals by Hamza and one by Air Vice Marshal Amir Masood, earning them the coveted trophy.

