PAF Champions Trophy for the Blind from Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) cricket Champions Trophy for the Blind would kick off from Monday here at the PAF Ground, E-9.

A total of six teams would feature in the tournament which are divided into two groups, said a press release issued here.

Group A includes Islamabad, Bahawalpur and Abbottabad while Group B comprises Peshawar, Gujranwala and Okara.

Islamabad would face Bhawalpur while Okara will be up against Peshawar on Monday.

The final of the tournament would be played on November 1.