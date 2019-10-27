UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAF Champions Trophy For The Blind From Monday

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 06:10 PM

PAF Champions Trophy for the Blind from Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Air  Force (PAF) cricket Champions Trophy for the Blind would kick off from Monday here at the PAF Ground, E-9.

A total of six teams would feature in the tournament which are divided into two groups, said a press release issued here.

Group A includes Islamabad, Bahawalpur and Abbottabad while Group B comprises Peshawar, Gujranwala and Okara.

Islamabad would face Bhawalpur while Okara will be up against Peshawar on Monday.

The final of the tournament would be played on November 1.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Islamabad Peshawar Abbottabad Okara Bahawalpur Gujranwala November From

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi chairs meeting of Ajman Universit ..

31 minutes ago

UAE maintains 1st place for &#039;Getting Electric ..

31 minutes ago

DEWA to provide 100% renewable energy at Expo 2020 ..

1 hour ago

Dubaiâ€™s Jumeirah Lakes Towers to be first 5G-pow ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President

1 hour ago

Cyclone Kyarr wind speeds to reach 230km/hr: NCM

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.