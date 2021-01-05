PAF clean sweeps National Sailing Championship Optimist

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has completed a clean sweep of the National Sailing Championship Optimist by wining all six medals, dominating in optimist class after a hard six days contest, held in the open sea in front of Clifton here.

After the two final races concluded Zain of PAF YACHT CLUB emerged as champion of the Overall Optimist Sailing competition by winning the most races of the event, said a statement on Tuesday.

Ahmed of PAF YACHT CLUB also made a strong comeback, finishing overall second. Zoya of PAF YACHT CLUB ended third.

In Optimist Girls Class competition after tough races, Zoya of PAF YACHT Club claimed gold, Maryam Abbasi got the Silver and Amna Abbasi bagged Bronze medal.