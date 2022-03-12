PAF clinch Shah Khan Ski Cup trophy

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has clinched the trophy of the 16th Shah Khan Ski Cup at PAF Ski Resort, Naltar

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has clinched the trophy of the 16th Shah Khan Ski Cup at PAF Ski Resort, Naltar.

PAF skiers proved their dominance as they clinched two medals in the 16th Shah Khan Alpine Ski Cup, said a press release issued here.

In Slalom category, Zakir Hussain of Civil Aviation won the Gold, Ubaid Ullah of PAF earned Silver while Sep Hamza of Pak Army won Bronze medals.

In the Giant Slalom category L/NK Shakeem of Pak Army won Gold while Zakir Hussain of Civil Aviation and Shah Zaman of PAF won Silver and Bronze medals respectively.

In National Biathlon Championship Alam Maqsood of Gilgit Baltistan won Gold while Khan Ishaque of Gilgit Baltistan Scouts won Silver and Shah Noran of Pak Army won Bronze medals.

A total of 26 national skiers from all over the country participated in the event, which were conducted each year in the magnificent Naltar ski resort under the auspices of PAF and Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan.

Teams of PAF, Pak Army, GB Scouts, Islamabad and Civil Aviation Authority participated in the mega event.

Brig. (R) Syed Kausar Hussain, Director Operations and Plans National Logistic Cell was the chief guest at the occasion while the ceremony was also attended by Air Cdre Javed Iqbal, SASO Federal Air Command and other distinguished guests.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief guest appreciated the efforts of PAF and Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan (WSFP) for the promotion of winter sports in Pakistan. He also congratulated all stakeholders for successfully holding the mega event.

PAF and WSFP jointly arrange these events each year in a bid to promote winter sports in the country and sports tourism in snowy mountains of Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.