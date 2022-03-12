UrduPoint.com

PAF Clinch Shah Khan Ski Cup Trophy

Muhammad Rameez Published March 12, 2022 | 02:28 PM

PAF clinch Shah Khan Ski Cup trophy

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has clinched the trophy of the 16th Shah Khan Ski Cup at PAF Ski Resort, Naltar

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has clinched the trophy of the 16th Shah Khan Ski Cup at PAF Ski Resort, Naltar.

PAF skiers proved their dominance as they clinched two medals in the 16th Shah Khan Alpine Ski Cup, said a press release issued here.

In Slalom category, Zakir Hussain of Civil Aviation won the Gold, Ubaid Ullah of PAF earned Silver while Sep Hamza of Pak Army won Bronze medals.

In the Giant Slalom category L/NK Shakeem of Pak Army won Gold while Zakir Hussain of Civil Aviation and Shah Zaman of PAF won Silver and Bronze medals respectively.

In National Biathlon Championship Alam Maqsood of Gilgit Baltistan won Gold while Khan Ishaque of Gilgit Baltistan Scouts won Silver and Shah Noran of Pak Army won Bronze medals.

A total of 26 national skiers from all over the country participated in the event, which were conducted each year in the magnificent Naltar ski resort under the auspices of PAF and Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan.

Teams of PAF, Pak Army, GB Scouts, Islamabad and Civil Aviation Authority participated in the mega event.

Brig. (R) Syed Kausar Hussain, Director Operations and Plans National Logistic Cell was the chief guest at the occasion while the ceremony was also attended by Air Cdre Javed Iqbal, SASO Federal Air Command and other distinguished guests.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief guest appreciated the efforts of PAF and Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan (WSFP) for the promotion of winter sports in Pakistan. He also congratulated all stakeholders for successfully holding the mega event.

PAF and WSFP jointly arrange these events each year in a bid to promote winter sports in the country and sports tourism in snowy mountains of Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Sports Gilgit Baltistan Alpine Gold Silver Bronze Event All From

Recent Stories

Govt working on sustainable economic growth: Tarin

Govt working on sustainable economic growth: Tarin

11 minutes ago
 Oil prices rise as traders assess supply risks

Oil prices rise as traders assess supply risks

9 minutes ago
 675 Kashmiri women killed this year, 23,000 widowe ..

675 Kashmiri women killed this year, 23,000 widowed since 1989: Mushaal

10 minutes ago
 Sanctions could cause space station to crash: Rosc ..

Sanctions could cause space station to crash: Roscosmos

10 minutes ago
 Dr. Fehmida, Asif Zaman congratulate Ramzan on win ..

Dr. Fehmida, Asif Zaman congratulate Ramzan on winning IBSF title

18 minutes ago
 DC orders to seal six illegal bus, wagon stands

DC orders to seal six illegal bus, wagon stands

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>