PAF Clinches U25 Sailing Championships 2021

Mon 01st March 2021

PAF clinches U25 sailing championships 2021

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) sailing team maintained their supremacy in the National Junior U-25 Sailing Championship 2021 by winning all three Gold Medals at open sea near Clifton beach Karachi.

PAF won 8 out of a total 9 medals and made history, said a press release issued here in Monday.

On the final day of the Championships, PAF Sailors were unopposed and comfortably won all medals in Laser Standard, 470 Class and Windsurfing RSX Class championships.

In the Laser Standard category Awais of PAF maintained his domination throughout the Championship.

After a very tough competition Hamza of Navy managed to get second position followed by Augustin of PAF.

In 470 Class category, all Gold, Silver and Bronze medals were clinched by PAF.

Pazeem and Mubashir Ali won Gold medals, Zain Bin Yameen and Muhammad Abdullah got Silver and Daniyal Tanveer and Imran of PAF were awarded Bronze medals respectively. In Windsurfing RSX Class category, PAF also dominated by getting all three medals. Sami Ullah was awarded Gold medal, Naveed Iqbal won Silver and Muhammad Suleman claimed Bronze medal.

