PAF Committed To Promoting Squash At All Levels
Muhammad Rameez Published November 30, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to committed to nurturing and promoting squash at all levels, ensuring that Pakistan reclaims its legacy in squash, said Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Personnel), Air Marshal Shakil Ghazanfar.
According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, Air Marshal Shakil Ghazanfar was speaking at the closing ceremony of Chief of Air Staff - Serena Hotels International Squash Championship 2024.
The event was organized by Pakistan Air Force in collaboration with the Pakistan Squash Federation and Serena Hotels, "This tournament has been a testament to the talent, dedication, and passion for squash, not only from our Pakistani players but also from our international participants.
"I urge our youth to follow in the footsteps of these athletes and pursue excellence," he said.
The prestigious tournament featured 24 top-tier players from eight countries, including Egypt, England, Hong Kong, Ireland, Kuwait, Malaysia, Netherlands and Pakistan, who competed for the coveted title.
Air Marshal Shakil Ghazanfar, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Personnel), also distributed trophies and prizes to the winner and runner-ps.
He also extended the heartiest congratulations to both international and domestic players for their remarkable performances throughout the championship.
In the final match, Pakistan's Noor Zaman defeated compatriot Nasir Iqbal with a game score of 3-0 to claim the title. Both players displayed exceptional skills and sportsmanship, making the contest a memorable one for fans and participants alike.
Pakistan Air Force, under the leadership of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force has been instrumental in promoting squash, providing opportunities for young talent to thrive. Through consistent support and dedication, PAF is committed to reviving Pakistan's legacy in squash, encouraging youth to excel both nationally and internationally.
The CAS Serena Hotels International Squash Championship 2024 has been a resounding success, uniting players and fans in their passion for squash while showcasing Pakistan's capability to host world-class sporting events.
