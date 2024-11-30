Open Menu

PAF Committed To Promoting Squash At All Levels

Muhammad Rameez Published November 30, 2024 | 03:30 PM

PAF committed to promoting squash at all levels

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to committed to nurturing and promoting squash at all levels, ensuring that Pakistan reclaims its legacy in squash, said Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Personnel), Air Marshal Shakil Ghazanfar.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, Air Marshal Shakil Ghazanfar was speaking at the closing ceremony of Chief of Air Staff - Serena Hotels International Squash Championship 2024.

The event was organized by Pakistan Air Force in collaboration with the Pakistan Squash Federation and Serena Hotels, "This tournament has been a testament to the talent, dedication, and passion for squash, not only from our Pakistani players but also from our international participants.

"I urge our youth to follow in the footsteps of these athletes and pursue excellence," he said.

The prestigious tournament featured 24 top-tier players from eight countries, including Egypt, England, Hong Kong, Ireland, Kuwait, Malaysia, Netherlands and Pakistan, who competed for the coveted title.

Air Marshal Shakil Ghazanfar, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Personnel), also distributed trophies and prizes to the winner and runner-ps.

He also extended the heartiest congratulations to both international and domestic players for their remarkable performances throughout the championship.

In the final match, Pakistan's Noor Zaman defeated compatriot Nasir Iqbal with a game score of 3-0 to claim the title. Both players displayed exceptional skills and sportsmanship, making the contest a memorable one for fans and participants alike.

Pakistan Air Force, under the leadership of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force has been instrumental in promoting squash, providing opportunities for young talent to thrive. Through consistent support and dedication, PAF is committed to reviving Pakistan's legacy in squash, encouraging youth to excel both nationally and internationally.

The CAS Serena Hotels International Squash Championship 2024 has been a resounding success, uniting players and fans in their passion for squash while showcasing Pakistan's capability to host world-class sporting events.

APP/vad-msr

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Egypt ISPR Kuwait Young Hong Kong Nasir Ireland Malaysia Netherlands Event All From

Recent Stories

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

3 hours ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

16 hours ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

16 hours ago
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

16 hours ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

16 hours ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

16 hours ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

16 hours ago
 Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

16 hours ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports