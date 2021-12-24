UrduPoint.com

PAF Defeat Wapda By 3-1 To Clinch Mir Chakar Azam Rind Volleyball Title

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) defeated Wapda by 3-1 with a score of 25-11, 21-25, 25-19 and 25-21 in the thrilling title clash of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Volleyball Tournament at Gymnasium Hall Divisional Sports Complex, Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday

The 3rd position went to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who trounced South Punjab by 3-0 with the score of 25-18, 25-19, 31-29 in the 3rd/4th position match, said the information made available here.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul was the chief guest at the final match. She also witnessed the exciting final match and appreciated the game skills of both the teams.

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Health Hanif Pitafi, Deputy Commissioner DG Khan Zeeshan Javed, Assistant Commissioner M Nabeel, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ahmed Hasan Ranjha, CEO Secondary education Siraj ud Din, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Divisional Sports Officer DG Khan Atta ur Rehman, Assistant Director Raees ur Rehman, Sardar Khan Senior Vice-President PVA and Secretary Punjab Volleyball Association (PVA) MB Javed were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul congratulated the organizers for holding the Mir Chakar Azam Rind Volleyball Tournament in a successful manner.

She thanked all the participating teams and officials and said that definitely it is a historic occasion for South Punjab to host such a big sports event.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games are being organized in this part of the province in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. "I'm quite confident that South Punjab will gain several potential young players of volleyball, hockey and wrestling after the completion of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games," she added.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti congratulated Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for winning the coveted title of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Volleyball Tournament.

A large number of sports lovers including hundreds of students from various schools and colleges were also present at the venue to cheer the participating teams. They also enjoyed the exciting volleyball matches of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games Volleyball Tournament being organized under the auspices of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab.

Meanwhile, a hockey match will be played at DG Khan on December 25, 2021 (Saturday) as part of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games.

