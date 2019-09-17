PAF defeats Sri-Lankan Air Force team in 1st One day

Pakistan Air force cricket team has defeated Sri-Lankan Air force team in first One Day and took 1-0 lead here on Tuesday

According to detail, a three one day cricket series was being played between Pakistan Air force and Sri-Lankan Air force teams.

PAF team has scored 286 runs in just 35 over as Shahid Khan scored century and remain not out.

Likewise Zeeshan Malik has played 92 runs inning.In response Sri-Lanka team only scored 121 in 35 over. Malashian scored 85 runs. All three matches are being played at National Cricket Stadium F-7. The second and third match would be played on18 and 20 September respectively.