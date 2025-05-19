PAF Honoured At PSL 10 Match In Rawalpindi Stadium
Muhammad Rameez Published May 19, 2025 | 08:09 PM
Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was given a grand tribute during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday night
Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu and Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi attended the ceremony as chief guests.
Upon his arrival at the stadium, the Air Chief was warmly received by the PCB Chairman.
Spectators paid rich tribute to the professional excellence and valour of the PAF, particularly applauding the brave personnel who shot down six enemy aircraft. The stadium echoed with patriotic slogans and the national anthem, while a sea of national flags created a festive atmosphere.
The display of solidarity with the armed forces was a key highlight of the event. A spectacular fireworks show added further excitement, making the ceremony a memorable part of the PSL festivities.
