PAF, Police, KRL & Wapda moved to q-finals in 28th PFF National Challenge Football Cup

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Police from group-A and KRL and Wapda from group-D took berth into the quarter-finals of the 28th PFF National Challenge Football Cup being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Sunday.

Pakistan Air Force, the last time winner and defending champion, got 9 points by playing three matches and won three, Pakistan Police and NBP tied with 4 points each with one win, one lost and a draw match but on a better goal-average Police is the second team to move to the quarter-finals from group-A.

In the same pool-Asia Ghee Mills of Bahawalpur got no points by playing four matches and lost all.

From the group-B Pakistan Premier League (PPL) Champion KRL and Pakistan Wapda qualified for the quarter-finals from group-D with KRL on a better goal-average got winners position in the pool and Pakistan Wapda was the runners-up. In the same group KPT with one win over Karachi United got 3 points and Karachi United failed to get any point after playing three matches and lost all.

The group-A and B are still open from wherein two teams each would move to the quarter-finals.

In the group match KRL and Pakistan Wapda played a goal-less draw in a thrilling match.

Super-fit KRL and spirited Wapda have 7 points each with two win and a draw, played a goal-less draw at the first-half and tried hard to score any goal in the second session but failed score any goal due to man-to-man marking.

The two teams played well and made some good rallies of attacks on each other defence but both KRL and Wapda did not want to lose any points because of their qualification to quarter-finals so they adopted a defence strategy right from the outset of the match.

KRL and Wapda also made some occasional moves but none of them could adopted offensive strategy and safeguard their goalpost all the time. It was in the dying movement when KRL got an easy goal-scoring chances but the attempt of Aamir went wide from the goal-post.

In the second match KPT and Karachi United played well but most of the time the ball was confined to mid-field. KPT lost to KRL and Pakistan Wapda, only secured victory against Karachi United by taking 3 points with lonely win.

Right-winger Muhammad Fareed Ahmad was scored the only goal in the 21st minute through field attempt. It was a right winger Sajid move when he got a free ball from Ajmal and zoomed quickly toward the rival goal-post by dodging three defenders before giving a beautiful cross to unmarked Fareed who did nothing wrong in dispatching it into the net to make the tally 1-0.