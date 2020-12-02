UrduPoint.com
PAF T20 Blind Cricket Cup Postponed

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 02:29 PM

ISLAMABAD (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has postponed the PAF Twenty20 Blind Cricket Cup which was scheduled to be held here from December 7, due to the ongoing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The new schedule of the event will be announced later.

The event was to feature six teams including Islamabad, Okara, Peshawar, Azad Kashmir, Gujranwala and Bahawalpur," PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah told APP on Wednesday.

He said the event has been postponed due to spike in the coronavirus cases in the country. "The new schedule of the event will be announced as the situation gets back to normal in the country," he said.

Sultan Shah, who was last week elected as president of the World Blind Cricket Council for a term of two years, said steps would be taken to promote and improve the game of blind cricket globally, once the COVID-19 pandemic gets under control worldwide.

