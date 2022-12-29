UrduPoint.com

PAF T20 Cricket Championships Trophy For Blind From Friday

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) T20 Cricket Championships Trophy for the Blind will commence here at the PAF Cricket Ground in Sector E-9 on Friday.

The four-day event is being organized by the Islamabad Cricket Club of the Blind in collaboration with the PAF, said a press release on Thursday.

As many as four teams including Peshawar, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), Gujranwala and Islamabad are participating in the event.

On first day two matches will be played. In the first match AJK will take on Gujranwala, while in the second match hosts Islamabad will face Peshawar.

