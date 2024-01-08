Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 08, 2024 | 07:59 PM

PAF T20 Cricket C'ships: Bahawalpur, AJK register easy wins

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Bahawalpur pulled off a comprehensive 10-wicket victory over Abbottabad in PAF T20 cricket Championships Trophy at PAF Cricket Ground E-9 Islamabad on Monday.

Batting first, Abbottabad scored 184 runs, courtesy to Naeemullah, who scored 84 runs.

In reply, Bahawalpur chased the target in just 9.4 overs without any loss with opening pair Moin and Rashid scoring unbeaten 97 and 75 runs, respectively.  Moin was named man-of-the-match for his superb innings.

In the second match, Islamabad won the toss and opted to bowl first against Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

AJK scored 251 for the loss of three wickets. Nisar scored 112 not out and Kamran Akhtar scored 73 runs for them.

In reply, Islamabad could score 210 runs for the loss of three wickets, conceding defeat by 41 runs. Matiullah was the top scorer with 70 runs. 

Nisar was awarded man-of-the-match for his brilliant century.

On Tuesday, AJK will take on Abbottabad, while Bahawalpur will face Islamabad.

More Stories From Sports