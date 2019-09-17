PAF team trounce Sri Lankan Air Force in series' opener

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) team pulled off a 121-run comprehensive win over Sri Lankan Air Force team in the opening fixture of the three-match one-day series here at F-7 Cricket Stadium on Tuesday

Batting first PAF team amassed 286 runs in the allotted 35 overs for the loss of just three wickets, thanks to stunning batting display from Shahid Khan, who hit unbeaten hundred off 87 balls. Zeeshan Malik also shone with the bat as he scored 92 runs.

In reply, Sri Lankan Air Force team could score 121 runs.

The second match of the series will be held on Wednesday, while the thirdfixture will take place on Friday at the same venue.