PAF Victorious In Independence Hockey Cup Match

Zeeshan Mehtab 11 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 11:20 PM

PAF victorious in Independence Hockey Cup match

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) downed Punjab by 5-1 in the ongoing Mari Petroleum Independence Hockey Cup at the Mari Stadium, Rawalpindi on Tuesday

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) downed Punjab by 5-1 in the ongoing Mari Petroleum Independence Hockey Cup at the Mari Stadium, Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

For PAF, Rizwan scored three goals, Sufyan Khan and Abdul Rehman scored one goal each, respectively while Bilal Aslam scored the only goal for Punjab.

Rizwan was named Man of the Match for his hat-trick in the game.

Former head coach of national hockey team Muhammad Saeed Khan who was the special guest of the match said that Mari Petroleum has always taken revolutionary steps for the promotion and encouragement of the national game. "The corporate sector can provide help in uplifting the national game," he said.

