UrduPoint.com

PAF Wins Inter Services Golf Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 12:20 PM

PAF wins Inter Services Golf Championship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was declared the winner of Professional Inter Services Golf Championship Trophy while Pakistan Army won the Amateur Inter Services Golf Championship Trophy held at Pakistan Air Force Skyview Golf & Country Club, said a press release issued by PAF on Monday.

The teams of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and PAF featured in the five-day event, which was aimed at offering an opportunity to the tri-service golfers to interact with each other and promote healthy sports activities.

In the guest category, Rear Admiral Tariq Ali, Brigadier Tahir and Rear Admiral Abdul Basit Butt picked up the first, second and third prizes.

The first, second and third gross prizes were taken away by Air Commodore Tariqhe Usman Abbas, Commodore Sajid Hussain and Air Commodore Imran Madad Tirmizi respectively.

The prize for the longest drive was won by Commodore Wajih ul Hassan and closest to pin by Air Vice Marshal Zaffar Aslam.

Air Vice Marshal Zaffar Aslam, Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command, PAF, who was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony gave away trophies and prizes to the winners.

The trophy for PAF was received by Air Vice Marshal Ikram Noor.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest thanked all the participants who made the event a success, even during the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation. He said the tournament had proved that golf was a powerful game to bring together the sister services to pursue the healthy sports activities.

On this occasion, Rear Admiral Abdul Basit Butt, President Services Sports Control board, Joint Staff Headquarters, also presented special shield to Air Vice Marshal Zaffar Aslam.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Pakistan Navy Sports Event All

Recent Stories

Huawei in Collaboration with HEC Opens Registratio ..

Huawei in Collaboration with HEC Opens Registrations for Huawei Middle East ICT ..

4 minutes ago
 Naval Chief visits US to attend 24th Int’l Sea P ..

Naval Chief visits US to attend 24th Int’l Sea Power Symposium 2021

43 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy in Beirut holds seminar on Human Frate ..

UAE Embassy in Beirut holds seminar on Human Fraternity Document

52 minutes ago
 Security forces kill TTP terrorist commander in No ..

Security forces kill TTP terrorist commander in North Waziristan

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs honors winners of 4th edition of Inn ..

Dubai Customs honors winners of 4th edition of Innovator Award

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary General and His UN Counterpart Discu ..

OIC Secretary General and His UN Counterpart Discuss OIC-UN Cooperation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.