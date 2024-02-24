Painting Competitions From 27th
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) will organize painting competitions from February 27 to March 1.
An FAC spokesman said here on Saturday that the 1st district level painting competition would be held at Government College Jhang on February 27, followed by another competition in Chiniot on February 28.
Similarly, a painting competition would be arranged in Toba Tek Singh on February 29, followed by another competition in Faisalabad on March 1.
He said that painters of 16 to 35 years were eligible for the competitions and position holders of district level competitions would participate in divisional level competitions which would be held here on March 6.
The position holders of divisional level competitions would participate in provincial level competitions scheduled to be held in Open Air Theater Jinnah Garden on March 8, he added.
Recent Stories
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..
Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai
More Stories From Sports
-
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi3 hours ago
-
Mushtaq wins Mir Dir title in first Youth Inter-District Bodybuilding4 hours ago
-
Playing role in victory of team top priority: Dawid16 hours ago
-
Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultan by five runs16 hours ago
-
Awais grabs 2nd spot in Asian Snooker C'ship20 hours ago
-
Chiefs hold off champions Crusaders to win Super Rugby opener20 hours ago
-
Lahore Qalandars determined to bounce back despite initial setbacks21 hours ago
-
QG Vs IU: Hawk-Eye admits DRS error22 hours ago
-
Dutch hockey club wins three-match friendly series22 hours ago
-
Liverpool to face Sparta Prague in Europa League last 1622 hours ago
-
Page-Relo to start at scrum-half for Italy against France22 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi set 180-run target for Multan Sultans23 hours ago