Open Menu

Painting Competitions From 27th

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Painting competitions from 27th

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) will organize painting competitions from February 27 to March 1.

An FAC spokesman said here on Saturday that the 1st district level painting competition would be held at Government College Jhang on February 27, followed by another competition in Chiniot on February 28.

Similarly, a painting competition would be arranged in Toba Tek Singh on February 29, followed by another competition in Faisalabad on March 1.

He said that painters of 16 to 35 years were eligible for the competitions and position holders of district level competitions would participate in divisional level competitions which would be held here on March 6.

The position holders of divisional level competitions would participate in provincial level competitions scheduled to be held in Open Air Theater Jinnah Garden on March 8, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh February March From Government

Recent Stories

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

1 hour ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

2 hours ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

3 hours ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case tria ..

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing

4 hours ago
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooper ..

Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

5 hours ago
 Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

9 hours ago
 International Conference on advances in Civil, env ..

International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..

18 hours ago
 Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui pa ..

Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports