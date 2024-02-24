Painting competitions from 27th

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) will organize painting competitions from February 27 to March 1.

An FAC spokesman said here on Saturday that the 1st district level painting competition would be held at Government College Jhang on February 27, followed by another competition in Chiniot on February 28.

Similarly, a painting competition would be arranged in Toba Tek Singh on February 29, followed by another competition in Faisalabad on March 1.

He said that painters of 16 to 35 years were eligible for the competitions and position holders of district level competitions would participate in divisional level competitions which would be held here on March 6.

The position holders of divisional level competitions would participate in provincial level competitions scheduled to be held in Open Air Theater Jinnah Garden on March 8, he added.