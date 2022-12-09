UrduPoint.com

Pajor Fires Wolfsburg Into UEFA Women's Champions League Quarters

Muhammad Rameez Published December 09, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Pajor fires Wolfsburg into UEFA Women's Champions League quarters

Paris, Dec 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Polish striker Ewa Pajor scored twice as Wolfsburg defeated Roma 4-2 on Thursday to book a place in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals.

Five days after celebrating her 26th birthday, Pajor struck in the 24th and 53rd minutes, becoming the tournament's top scorer this season with six goals.

Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir and Lena Lattwein also found the net as the 2013 and 2014 champions from Germany moved to 10 points from four games in Group B.

Wolfsburg are three ahead of Roma and six ahead of Sankt Poelten after the Austrians only managed a 1-1 draw at home to Czech side Slavia Prague.

The German side have now reached the quarter-finals for an 11th consecutive season.

In Group A, Kadidiatou Diani was on target twice in the first half as PSG swept past hapless Vllaznia in Albania 4-0.

Swiss striker Ramona Bachmann and French midfielder Magnaba Folquet completed the victory in the second half.

Vllaznia have now conceded 19 goals in four games without scoring once.

PSG are three points behind leaders Chelsea who dropped their first points of the campaign following a 1-1 draw at Real Madrid.

Scottish international Caroline Weir gave the Spaniards a first-half lead.

However, the Londoners salvaged a point on the hour when Real goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez saved a penalty from Guro Reiten only to then see the ball rebound off her back and into the net.

Related Topics

German Germany Roma Prague Lead Albania Women From Top Real Madrid PSG Chelsea

Recent Stories

President Alvi urges to reduce political polarizat ..

President Alvi urges to reduce political polarization through democratic means

23 minutes ago
 Pak-US ties to have stronger economic sinews: Maso ..

Pak-US ties to have stronger economic sinews: Masood Khan

31 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes to end using corruption for politica ..

PM emphasizes to end using corruption for political victimization

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

1 hour ago
 'Vindication' for PM Shehbaz as Daily Mail apologi ..

'Vindication' for PM Shehbaz as Daily Mail apologizes over corruption allegation ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.