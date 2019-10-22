Pak-Afghan cricket teams enjoys full day picnic, visit Great Wall, perform tradition Athern dance

The cricket teams of Pakistan and Afghanistan have enjoyed a full day picnic and visited the Great Wall, the Beijing Bird's Nest Stadium, Water Cube, Summer Palace, and Beijing Art Gallery

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) : The cricket teams of Pakistan and Afghanistan have enjoyed a full day picnic and visited the Great Wall, the Beijing Bird's Nest Stadium, Water Cube, Summer Palace, and Beijing Art Gallery.

Besides enjoying the site scenes, the players of Pakistan and Afghanistan have a joint presentation of traditional Athern dance in the Beijing Arts Gallery with hundreds of Chinese asked to join them. There were cheering and shouting with a mixed responses from the players and Chinese spectators present on this occasion in the main Beijing Art Gallery hall and had photograph and selfies at the end.

Visit at the Great Wall, of China located in Huairou District within the city limits of Beijing 70km, northeast of the center of the city. The Mutianyu section of the Great Wall was connected with Jiankou in the west and Lianhuachi in the east.

As one of the best-preserved parts of the Great Wall, the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall used to serve as the northern barrier defending the capital and the imperial tombs.

The teams of Pakistan and Afghanistan tour, arranged by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Govt of China with three guides Ms. Gloria, Ms. Snow White Princess and Mr. Anus Chen along with all staff were there for the whole day.

It was wonderful experience for the players to have seen the seven wonder of the world The Great Wall, first built in the mid-6th century during the Northern Qi, the Mutianyu section is older than the Badaling section of the Great Wall.

Both Ms. Gloria and Ms Snow White Princess narrated the historical background and importance of the Great Wall. They said, during the Ming dynasty, under the supervision of Marshal Xu Da construction of the present wall began, building over the previous wall.

In 1404, a pass was built in the wall. In 1569, the Mutianyu Great Wall was rebuilt and till today most parts of it were well preserved. The Mutianyu Great Wall has the largest construction scale and best quality among all sections of Great Wall.

In 1983, the State Council of the People's Republic of China approved the restoration of the Mutianyu Great Wall. In 1985, the Huairou District local government established the management of the Mutianyu Great Wall Tourist Area under the leadership of Mutianyu village.

The area was opened to select tourists in 1986, and was chosen to be one of Beijing's 16 scenic spots in the same year. In 1987, the Great Wall was selected as a UNESCO World Heritage site. In 1988, the tourist area was opened to all visitors. In 1992, Mutianyu was rated as the best tourist spot in Beijing.

Soon after launched in the premises of Great Wall, the players rushed to the Bird Nest, Water Cube, Summer Palace, Beijing Arts Gallery wherein the players of Pakistan and Afghanistan during the Art gallery have the traditional Athern dance performance which was largely enjoyed by the Chinese people and many have them even joined the players.

Beijing National Stadium, officially the National Stadium also known as the Bird's Nest, is situated in Olympic Green Village, Chaoyang District of Beijing City. The stadium covers an area of about 63.6 acres (25.8 hectares), which holds a capacity of 80,000 permanent seats. It is illuminated every night from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm. The Bird's Nest and Water Cube are in the same area of the Olympic Park. The Water Cube is technically the Beijing National Aquatics Center. The Water Cube is 177 meters square and 30 meters high, and has a capacity of 17,000 seats. In the evening, the outside wall of the Water Cube beautifully lit up. It looks like a giant ice cube with the lights on.

There were plans for the Birds Nest to re-open in 2022 when the Olympics return to Beijing. So, the structures were still standing, and still maintained. Beijing will also be the next Winter Olympic in 2022 and hopefully it would last a unique impression like the Bird Nest in 2008 Beijing Olympic.

The Summer Palace, is a vast ensemble of lakes, gardens and palaces in Beijing. It was an imperial garden in the Qing Dynasty. Mainly dominated by Longevity Hill and Kunming Lake, it covers an expanse of 2.9 square kilometres (1.1 sq mi), three-quarters of which is water.

The origins of the Summer Palace date back to the Jurchen-led Jin dynasty in 1153, when the fourth ruler, Wanyan Liang (r. 1150�1161), moved the Jin capital from Huining Prefecture (in present-day Acheng District, Harbin, Heilongjiang) to Yanjing (present-day Beijing). He ordered the construction of a palace in the Fragrant Hills and Jade Spring Hill in the northwest of Beijing.