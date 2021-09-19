UrduPoint.com

Pak-Afghan Pugilists To Box In WBC Approved Arabian Sea Title Belt Fight

Muhammad Rameez 7 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 02:50 PM

Pak-Afghan pugilists to box in WBC approved Arabian Sea Title Belt fight

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The World Boxing Council (WBC) has officially sanctioned the first Arabian Sea Title Belt fight between Afghanistan's Ahmad Samir Dawrani and Pakistan's Muzzafar Khan.

The 28-year-old Samir and the 27-year-old Muzzafar will box in the super welter division. "We've received the letter of approval from WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman. Tentatively, the fight is scheduled to be held in November-December, this year," Syed Nauman Shah, the president of Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) told APP.

"But the exact date and venue of the fight will be announced shortly by the PPBL chairman retired Gen Ehsan-ul-Haq in a press conference," he added. Promoted by Afghan national, Fahim Ahmadzai the fight will be subject to the medical clearance of both boxers and with a valid boxing licence. In the sanctioning letter, the copy of which is available with this news agency, the WBC President communicated to the PPBL that both boxers would be bound to abide by the WBC rules and regulations. "Official approval of the bout is subject to the promoter Mr. Fahim Ahmadazi's full timely compliance with the administrative requirements mandated by our rules and regulations," Mauricio said.

"The WBC is proud to be part of the development of our sport in Pakistan and this region of the world. The WBC will follow the administrative and medical specific requirements," he added. The Arabian Sea region includes 16 countries - Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iran, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Yemen, Afghanistan, Somalia, Djibouti, Maldives and India. "It will be a very good event as pro boxers will be seen in action for the first time in Pakistan in a WBC event," Nauman Shah said. The fight was originally scheduled to take place on April 24 in Islamabad. But according to Nauman Shah the Covid-19 pandemic had forced the PPBL to put it hold for an indefinite period. "Throughout this period, we remained in constant touch with the WBC. It is quite heartening now that finally we have got the nod to hold the event," he said. "The fight will give a big push to professional boxing in Pakistan. We are planning a host of other similar events to provide a perfect platform to the talented pugilists from the region to come in the limelight and showcase their talent to the world," he maintained. /395

Related Topics

Pakistan India Somalia Afghanistan Islamabad World Iran Sri Lanka Yemen Iraq UAE Kuwait Oman Qatar Djibouti Bahrain Saudi Arabia Maldives April Event From Boxing

Recent Stories

Dubai launches clinical practice guideline for aut ..

Dubai launches clinical practice guideline for autism spectrum disorder

42 minutes ago
 India reports 30,773 coronavirus cases

India reports 30,773 coronavirus cases

57 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police receives international recognitio ..

Abu Dhabi Police receives international recognition for organisational resilienc ..

57 minutes ago
 MBRCGI launches permanent educational space at Dub ..

MBRCGI launches permanent educational space at Dubai’s Emirates Towers

1 hour ago
 CBUAE publishes report on emergent COVID-19 financ ..

CBUAE publishes report on emergent COVID-19 financial sector risks

1 hour ago
 China reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

China reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.