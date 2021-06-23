UrduPoint.com
Pak Archer Abdur Rehman Hailed For Selection For WAA's Elite Level Coaching Program

Wed 23rd June 2021 | 06:10 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Archery Federation (PAF) has heaped praise on captain Pakistan Archery Team Hafiz Abdur Rehman for having been selected by World Archery Asia (WAA) to join the advanced and elite level coaching program representing Pakistan.

"Pakistan Archery Federation feels proud to announce that one of its players been selected for the advanced level and elite level coaching program," says a release issued by PAF on Wednesday.

President PAF Syed Arif Hassan and general secretary Zulfiqar Butt congratulated the young and talented archer from Jhang and hoped it would turn out to be a great opportunity.

He was among the only four archers selected for the elite course out of many aspirants from different Asian countries.

Hafiz Abdur Rehman who also plays fro Wapda told APP that the elite course would be conducted online, possibly next week, due to COVID-19 restrictions and added he was elated to have this opportunity and look forward to get his skills and precision improved further.

